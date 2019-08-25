The deadline for the Sixties Scoop Settlement is August 30, 2019

(ANNews) – The deadline to apply for the Sixties Scoop settlement is August 30, 2019 so if you think you might be eligible, you need to act right away.

Collectiva, the claims administrator, is available to help people fill out the application forms. The goal is to ensure that as many people as possible who meet the eligibility criteria have the opportunity to apply prior to the August 30, 2019 deadline. Details are available on the settlement website at: sixtiesscoopsettlement.info. Anyone needing more information or the support of a professional to complete an individual payment application is invited to communicate with Collectiva.

A settlement agreement of $875 million was reached in 2017 in respect of a class action aimed at compensating any eligible Indigenous person who was adopted or made a permanent ward and was placed in the care of non-Indigenous foster or adoptive parents in Canada between January 1, 1951 and December 31, 1991, resulting in the loss of cultural identity. Eligible class members will receive compensation between $25,000 and $50,000 depending on the overall number of eligible members.

For more information: