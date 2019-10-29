Award-winning documentary about Colten Boushie screens at Lethbridge Public Library: November 4

(October 2019) – The National Film Board of Canada is delighted to announce the screening of their co-production, nîpawistamâsowin-We Will Stand Up, at the Lethbridge Public Library on November 4, 2019.

This free event is hosted by Amnesty International Lethbridge Action Circle A97.

This documentary, directed by Edmonton-based Tasha Hubbard, follows the family of the late Colten Boushie, an Indigenous young man fatally shot by a Saskatchewan farmer in 2016, in their quest for justice in Canada’s legal system.

This past weekend, the film received several awards in Toronto: Sun Jury Award and Audience Choice Award – Feature Film at imagineNATIVE 2019 as well as the Director’s Guild of Canada (DGC) Discovery Award.

Earlier this year, it won Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award at Hot Docs 2019 (Toronto) as well as the Colin Low Award for Best Canadian Documentary at DOXA 2019 (Vancouver).

Other awards include Best of Fest – Audience Choice award | Gimli Film Festival 2019 (Gimli, Manitoba, Canada), Best Documentary and Best Director awards | Weengushk International Film Festival, M’Chigeeng, ON, Canada (2019) and Special Jury Prize for Social Justice | 2019 Calgary int’l Film Festival, Calgary, Canada.

nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up is currently touring all over Canada, as well as internationally, to great success.