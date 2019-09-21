Men of Spirit (Carl Ray + Joseph Sanchez) exhibit featured at Bearclaw Gallery in YEG: Sept. 21 – Oct 2

(September 2019) – The extraordinary image that appears on the cover of this month’s Alberta Native News is a detail of Thunderbird Transformation by Carl Ray, one of the gifted Men of Spirit whose newly acquired works will be featured at Bearclaw Gallery in Edmonton from September 21 – October 2.

His works will be exhibited alongside an amazing collection of new works by Joseph Sanchez, one of the quintessential artists of our time, a founding member of the (1974) Professional Native Indian Artists Association known as the Indian Group of Seven.

Highly acclaimed, as both an artist and curator, Joseph’s vast list of achievements include Director and Chief Curator of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sanchez is truly a “Man of Spirit” and his beautiful sense of spirituality and mysticism is evident in all his work.

Of the current exhibition, Sanchez explains, “I call this work Grandmothers and Angels referring to the spirits that protect and guide us and to the elders who we must listen to in these times of great challenges. The power of the folding- twisting-moving lines is an illustration of dimensions that are a reality to Indigenous man, recently being discovered by science. They speak of the shaman walking between the veils of reality and the spirit world. I dive uninhibited into the unknown forsaking the conscious for a glimpse of the energy and color that lies dormant in indigenous man.”

Sanchez continues, “Given the damage our planet has sustained, and continues to sustain, it is up to people today to sing the songs asking for forgiveness from the Creator, to ask for balance and blessings in our prayers, and to humbly and truthfully display kindness and love of all that exists on our Mother Earth and Father Sky. Humans must look to the nurturing spirit to save our home.”

‘Men of Sprit’ featuring the works of Joseph Sanchez and Carl Ray will be on exhibit at Bearclaw Gallery in Edmonton from September 21 to October 2, 2019. The gallery is conveniently located in the Oliver Arts District at 10403 124 Street. Check out their website at Bearclawgallery.com.