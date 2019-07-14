Inviting the community to celebrate history, tradition and culture – visit Elbow River Camp

Calgary – At the end of Stampede 2018, the historical gathering place of First Nations people at Stampede Park introduced itself by a new name – Elbow River Camp. Inspired by history, the name reflects the word for ‘the elbow’ in Dene, Blackfoot and Stoney. Tipi owning families that came to Stampede communicated through body language that could be understood across languages, ultimately translating to “meet at the Elbow.”

Now, as an over 100-year-old commitment to celebrating and preserving First Nations traditions and culture, Elbow River Camp, presented by Enbridge, reintroduces itself in 2019 and invites the community to meet at the Elbow, July 5 – 14.

“The name Indian Village was no longer accepted by some people, so it was time for a change.” says Michael Meguinis, Calgary Stampede Tipi Owner, and Tipi Owner representative for the Camp. He adds, “The name hasn’t bothered me; it has history, it has always been a safe place for our families and our culture.”

Honouring the historic relationship between the Calgary Stampede and the nations of Treaty 7, Elbow River Camp is a special place where families from Treaty 7 nations come together to share and express their cultural heritage and pass along traditions to the next generation.

Included with admission to Stampede Park, guests to Elbow River Camp are invited to indulge in various cultural elements, including seeing the 26 family tipis on display; stage programming, like the pow wow; storytelling; bannock; various First Nations vendors and so much more.

“We’re proud to be the presenting sponsor of Elbow River Camp,” says Byron Neiles, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, Enbridge. “We believe Indigenous people are vital to Canada’s social fabric and economic success, and Elbow River Camp is an amazing space where Treaty 7 nations are able to share their history, culture and traditions with thousands of visitors every year.”

“For more than a century, the Calgary Stampede has been a safe space for families from Treaty 7 nations to come and share their cultures with visitors near and far,” says Shannon Murray, PhD, Indigenous Programming Manager for the Calgary Stampede. “We are excited to continue that tradition at Elbow River Camp and hope to see you at this year’s Calgary Stampede!”

For more information about Elbow River Camp visit www.calgarystampede.com/elbowrivercamp

