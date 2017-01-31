Feature artist for Jan. 2017: Tim Mohan

(ANNews) – The beautiful art on the cover of the January 2017 issue of Alberta Native News is by the extremely eclectic and talented contemporary artist Tim Mohan. It is entitled “Winter Cove” and is part of the Wildlife Series created by Mohan.

Mohan has been featured many times on the cover and inside the pages of Alberta Native News over the last 20 years and his covers are among the most complimented. He is a prolific artist and his art crosses as many genres as his imagination allows. He is also very kind hearted and generous and gives back to the community whenever possible – particularly to the Cancer Society. His art can be viewed and purchased at Lexy Publishing.