APTN announces largest National Aboriginal Day Celebration

(May 2017, Winnipeg, Manitoba) – Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) is excited to announce that on June 21, 2017, Aboriginal Day Live (ADL) — the largest celebration of National Aboriginal Day, a celebration of Aboriginal Peoples’ culture and heritage – will broadcast live from Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Yellowknife, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The 11th edition of ADL will make broadcast history. APTN will draw from the regional performances and air a 7-hour live multi-platform broadcast from 7:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. ET to an expected audience of over 1,000,000 via TV, radio and online, bringing coast-to-coast-to-coast celebrations to all of Canada and beyond. No other broadcaster has put together such an event of this magnitude to unite the country.

Complete programming and broadcast details will be announced at a press conference later this month. In addition, hosts and artists lineup will be revealed, featuring over 70 star studded acts, including Grammy, JUNO and Gala de l’ADISQ award recipients among others.

The only national Aboriginal broadcaster in North America invites all nations to the gathering, to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding achievements and contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

This event has hosted twin stages in Winnipeg and another city nearly every year since 2007. For the 2017 edition, Aboriginal Day Live has expanded its grassroots reach to more communities.

Out of the eight cities, this year will mark the first time that audiences in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver will experience the event live. All cities will have free daytime festivities followed by an evening concert. Each will be unique to the culture and people of the region. Additionally, Aboriginal Day Live will host a welcoming stage from Toronto, the 2018 host city, and get a head start on inviting audiences to come back and attend the event next summer.

For information on today’s announcement, visit aboriginaldaylive.ca or follow APTN’s Social Scene. Everyone is welcome to join the conversation anytime on Twitter or Instagram in using #ADL2017, and posts will be shared with the APTN social media audience.

About Aboriginal Day Live

Aboriginal Day Live is held annually since 2007 and is the largest celebration of National Aboriginal Day, a celebration of Aboriginal Peoples’ cultures and heritage and the summer solstice in Canada. Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) presents the free day-time program of activities and evening concert in Winnipeg, MB, setting up a twin stage across the country for most years. The LIVE multi-platform concert broadcast is available to all Canadians and beyond via APTN, radio waves and online. For more information, please visit aboriginaldaylive.ca .

About National Aboriginal Day – A celebration of Aboriginal Peoples’ culture and heritage

National Aboriginal Day is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding achievements and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples. It was first celebrated on June 21, 1996, after being recognized through a proclamation by then Governor General Roméo LeBlanc. National Aboriginal Day is part of the Celebrate Canada program, though most provinces do not recognize it as a statutory holiday.