ACC and SAIT students win Jim Pattison Broadcast Group Equity Scholarships

(December 2019) – Students at Assiniboine Community College in Brandon, Manitoba and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, Alberta are the 2019 recipients of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group Prairie Equity Scholarships.

Desiree Brightnose is a second-year student in the Interactive Media Arts Program at Assiniboine. During her first year, Desiree developed a love for broadcasting that motivated her to volunteer for campus and community stations, work for local commercial radio stations and develop her own podcast.

A member of Manitoba’s Chemawawin Cree Nation, Desiree has also been an instructor at a camp for Indigenous youth media, as well as a Cultural Peer Mentor helping Indigenous students at Assiniboine with information and support. This ties in with her desire to create a path for future Indigenous students in the broadcast industry.

“Our communities hold so much talent,” says Desiree, “even though a lack of acknowledgment and resources contribute to underrepresentation in the world of broadcast.”

The faculty at Assiniboine Community College think Desiree Brightnose has what it takes to succeed, noting her academic and personal strength, her great leadership skills and her willingness to provide support and assistance to her fellow students.

The second winner is Shelby Emro, a second year radio student in the RTBN program at SAIT in Calgary. Shelby got hooked on radio during a visit to SAIT, and has developed a passion for audio production, having already completed a Digital Audio Certificate program.

Shelby has a long volunteer resume, including the National Music Centre, Beakerhead (an art, science and engineering education festival), and Otafest (Calgary’s premiere Japanese animation festival). Her favourite volunteering stint was facilitating a radio class at a conference this spring, helping grade nine girls explore career choices.

“It warmed my heart to work with and be around these girls,” says Shelby, “…once they got to ‘experience’ radio with me, I could see a spark in their eyes ignite. I felt so proud.”

Her instructors say Shelby Emro is passionate about broadcasting, calling her dynamic, professional and mature, and adding that she is an all-star student who is at the very top of her class.

The Equity Scholarship was instituted in 2009 to address the shortage of broadcasters from four underrepresented groups; Aboriginal Peoples, Persons with Disabilities, Members of Visible Minorities, and Women. The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group believes that by supporting the career development of these groups in broadcasting on the Prairies, the industry will access an untapped pool of potentially talented employees, encourage diverse viewpoints and backgrounds, enhance relationships with local communities, and broaden the advertiser and audience base.

Desiree Brightnose and Shelby Emro have each received $2000 to assist them in pursuing their education and career goals.

The scholarship initiative is supported by the following stations of the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group: