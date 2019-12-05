CBC’s hit comedy STILL STANDING visits Siksika Nation – airing December 10 on CBC

(December 2019) – Award-winning CBC original series STILL STANDING will feature Siksika Nation, Alberta in the Season 5 finale airing Tuesday, December 10 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service. The episode was filmed in November 2018 when Canadian comedian Jonny Harris was warmly welcomed into the community.

STILL STANDING follows Canadian comedian and Newfoundlander Jonny Harris (Murdoch Mysteries) as he sets off across the country to discover the hidden comedy in Canada’s far-flung small towns. Each week, Jonny takes a hilarious and heart-warming journey to find humour in the unlikeliest of places — small towns on the ropes. After immersing himself in the lives of local characters and unearthing the tall tales in these tiny towns, Jonny delivers a rousing original stand-up comedy routine — a toast, not a roast — for the whole community.

Harris visited the Siksika Nation in November 2018. The infamous Alberta flood of June 2013 left parts of the Nation reserve under 10 feet of water and a third of its population homeless. It’s been five and a half years and they are still dealing with the effects of the disaster, but they hope the end is in sight. Until then, Siksikaquans are using creativity, guidance from their knowledge keepers and plain old guts to build a future of good news they can celebrate.

Harris gets an insider’s look at the community visiting Kent Ayoungman at Old Sun College, the former residential school on Siksika Nation. He learns about Indian Relay with Cody Big Tobacco and Allison Red Crow. He meets 2019 Calgary Stampede First Nation’s Princess, Astokomii Smith and he visits The Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park on Siksika Nation.