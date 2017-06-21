Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs extends National Aboriginal Day greetings

OTTAWA, June 21, 2017 /CNW/ – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, issued the following statement today:

“June 21st is National Aboriginal Day!

This is a special day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions that First Nations, Inuit and Métis people have made and are making in developing and shaping this great country.

Today we acknowledge inspiring ‎elders, activists, artists, community leaders, politicians and entrepreneurs who continue to educate Canadians on our shared history – including the dark chapters – as we work together on the journey of reconciliation. We honour all the individuals who are actively working to make their communities and this country a better place for everyone.

As Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, but mostly as a Canadian, I am very proud of the momentum we are seeing in rebuilding trust and changing the relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, based on recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.

Many events will take place across Canada today and will continue over the weekend.

Join in the celebrations! Pick up a book by an Indigenous author for your summer reading.

As Gord Downie said, we have 150 years behind us to learn from and 150 years ahead of us and we’d better just get to work.

Miigwech, Marsee, Nakumek.”