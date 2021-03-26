Siksika Nation and the Calgary Flames partner to build a new ice rink

By Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
(ANNews) – The Siksika Nation has announced that they are going to be building a brand-new ice rink
through a partnership between Siksika Health Services and the Calgary Flames Foundation.
The rink is scheduled to be built in the spring and will open up in late 2021 early 2022; it will be the
first and only ice rink in Siksika.
The Calgary Flames foundation mandate says that their goal is to improve the lives of southern
Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs.
“Providing opportunities for communities and people to play is a priority for the Calgary Flames
Foundation,” said Executive Director Candice Goudie. “We are thrilled to work with Siksika
Nation on this project that will bring an outdoor rink and so much more to the community of
Siksika.”
The rink is expected to serve a population of about 4,000 people and six schools.
“We have worked diligently to build relationships with organizations such as the Calgary Flames
Foundation to create mutual beneficial collaborations,” said Chief Ouray Crowfoot of Siksika
Nation.
“Siksika has many young athletes who love participating in sports but often don’t have the means
or opportunities to do so. We look forward to developing more collaborative efforts on a go-
forward basis and continuing our excellent working relationship.
“We have had this relationship with the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Hitmen for quite some
time. The announcement of the outdoor rink is just one of the many collaborations that we are
working towards to help us build a better, stronger, more holistic, health-sense community.”
“It is a place that all our community members can go to relieve stress, build teamwork and
leadership skills. It is all those other aspects that help build an athlete’s life. It is all those things
combined that we see is a huge benefit to the nation,” said Chief Crowfoot.
