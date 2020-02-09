Indigenous participation in major resource projects conference will be held in Calgary: Feb. 26 & 27

(CALGARY, Alberta) – The Indian Resource Council has announced the agenda for the upcoming Indigenous Participation in Major Projects Conference happening at the Calgary Westin Airport in Calgary, Alberta on February 26 & 27, 2020. This event will be attended by leaders of Industry, Government and Indigenous communities. Major projects are a huge growth industry in Canada and provide significant opportunities for Indigenous people whose territories are impacted directly by this industry. IRC, as in previous years, is bringing all the partners together to discuss and strategize on these opportunities.

“I am pleased that Premier Jason Kenney will be in attendance,” states Stephen Buffalo, President and CEO of the iRC. “It shows this Government’s commitment to working with Indigenous communities.

“IRC firmly believes that our greatest success for Major projects is to work together. By bringing Indigenous leaders together with Industry and Government, we know Canadians will benefit from the unified experience of all three.”

The conference is intended to address several themes including such barriers as access to capital, environment issues and training and capacity enhancement. Experience has also taught us that the social opportunities and hallway discussions often lead to greater understanding amongst attendees. Registrations are limited to 400 and over 200 have already been received.

Chief Makiinima (Roy Fox) of the Blood Tribe and IRC Chairman said this was a timely and important conference.

The Chief added, “Major projects are criss-crossing most Indigenous lands. There is tremendous value in this industry by way of jobs, investment and equity ownership and we want our people to benefit from, and capitalize on these opportunities.

“The conference brings together Industry, Government and Indigenous partners to identify solutions and strategies on how we can work together in this industry in the spirit of Economic Reconciliation. I applaud Premier Kenney for his AIOC initiative and urge other Governments to follow his lead.

“The IRC is once again proud to sponsor an event of this magnitude.”

The conference is divided between large group meetings based on themes on day one and smaller breakout sessions on day two.

Confirmed speakers and further information on the agenda is listed here.

Provincial and Federal elected government officials have also been invited to speak and those listed on the agenda have been confirmed at this time.

Click here for more information and to register for the meeting.