Feature artist for July 2020: Linus Woods

(ANNews) – The haunting image on the cover of the July 2020 edition of Alberta Native News is entitled “Save the Planet” by Linus Woods, a gifted contemporary artist from the Peguis First Nation in Manitoba who spends several months of each year in Alberta.

Woods is renowned for his distinctive use of deep, rich colours and many of his paintings feature spirit animals and Indigenous cultural themes.

“Save the Planet” is part of an environmental series created by Woods. It features a legendary Indigenous child in the jungle who has the power to see the future but sadly, what he sees is the destruction of mother earth and he is horrified. His friend is looking over his shoulder and he sees it too. The question remains – can the boys warn the people in time for them to change their ways and save the planet?

“Save the Planet” is an acrylic on canvas and is available for sale at Wakina Gallery.

Linus Woods has been featured many times on the cover of Alberta Native News.