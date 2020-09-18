City of Edmonton is searching for its next Indigenous Artist-in-Residence: Deadline Oct. 6, 2020

(September 2020) – The City of Edmonton is searching for its next Indigenous Artist-in-Residence.

The nomination process will accept applications between September 8 – October 6, 2020.

The Indigenous Artist-in-Residence program is inspired by other Artist-in-Residence programs at the City of Edmonton, but approaches the program through a partnership between the Edmonton Arts Council, the City’s Indigenous Relations Office (IRO), and Indigenous artists and knowledge holders.

The program is open to Indigenous artists. Under the guidance and mentorship of an Advisory Committee,​ the successful applicant will create a new body of artistic work and produce at least one public showing of work. The artist is expected to engage with the IRO and learn about IRO’s work by participating in bi-weekly staff meetings, events, and program initiatives that connect with Indigenous artists and communities. With the program coordinator’s assistance, the artist will prepare a one-day workshop for Indigenous Relations Office staff to learn and experience the artist’s art form. The artist must commit to spending 20 hours per week on this project, the majority of which will be creating new artwork.

This is a paid, part-time opportunity with a total salary of $24,000. The artist must be over 18 years of age. Start date is to be determined with the successful candidate.

Nomination Deadline

Nominations are due on or before October 6, 2020 (by 4pm mail / in person or 11:59pm online). Incomplete nomination packages and/or nomination packages received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria

The Nominee must be:

An Indigenous Artist – First Nations, Métis, or Inuit (Status or Non-Status)

Current resident of Edmonton

18 years of age or older

Actively producing artwork (recent examples of work, exhibitions, performances, publications, etcetera)

Examples of Art Genres (but not limited to this list):

Traditional and contemporary Indigenous art practices

Fine Craft

Media Arts

Music

Performing Arts

Visual Arts

Literary Arts

Nomination Steps

Complete the Nomination Form at edmonton.ca. Complete the Brief Artist Statement. Please submit a statement that provides a brief introduction to the Nominee’s art practice. Please reflect on the Nominee’s art practice and work how you would describe their art (genre, form, medium, themes, etcetera). Why do they make art? How long have they been making this art and how did they learn? Submit 2-5 Artwork Samples in either digital and/or print format to support the application. Eligible support material: Images, either in JPEG or PDF file formats

Video or audio clips

Written material, in PDF file format

Media clippings

Social media/website links

For more information and the nomination form, click here.