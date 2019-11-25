AFN challenges Canada’s judicial review of the compensation for First Nations children wrongfully removed from their families

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2019 /CNW/ – The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is in federal court on Monday, November 25 to oppose the federal government’s Judicial Review of the recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) decision to compensate First Nations children and families who were wrongfully removed under the child welfare system and those denied essential services.

“The AFN will always stand up for First Nations children and families,” said AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

“Canada has to stop fighting its own Human Rights Tribunal and respect the ruling to work with us on compensation for First Nations children and families who suffered from ‘willful and reckless’ discrimination. Canada says it’s open to discussing compensation, so it should send a strong signal of support by withdrawing its Judicial Review and meet with us immediately. Until that happens we will fight them every step of the way in court. This is too important.”

On October 4, 2019, the Government of Canada requested a Judicial Review of a September 6, 2019 CHRT decision ordering compensation for First Nations children wrongly removed or denied essential services. The CHRT cited Canada’s discrimination against First Nations children and families as “willful and reckless” and ordered Canada to pay the maximum amount allowable under the Canadian Human Rights Act. It is estimated that 54,000 children would benefit from this ruling.

The proceedings will be webcast live at: https://video.isilive.ca/fccf/2019-11/english/

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.