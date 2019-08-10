Saddle Lake Cree Nation celebrates grand opening of the Saddle Lake Health Care Centre

(ANNews) – On August 9, 2019, onihcikiskwapowin – Saddle Lake Cree Nation celebrated the grand opening of their new and expanded Saddle Lake Health Care Centre.

“The opening of this health facility is the result of a successful partnership with the Government of Canada,” stated a Saddle Lake spokesperson.

“It is the foundation of our comprehensive approach to addressing many issues facing our community. The programs we provide through this facility will make a real difference to our people for generations to come.”

Minister of Indigenous Services, Seamus O’Regan congratulated onihcikiskwapowin – Saddle Lake Cree Nation on completing the redevelopment and major renovation of the Saddle Lake Health Care Centre.

“Congratulations to onihcikiskwapowin – Saddle Lake Cree Nation on completing renovations to the Saddle Lake Health Care Centre,” remarked Minister O’Regan. “The best health outcomes for Indigenous peoples are achieved through programs that are designed, developed and led by Indigenous peoples. The Government of Canada has been proud to partner with you to improve access to quality health care services for the peoples of Saddle Lake.”

Construction on the Centre began in 2017 with a total investment of $6.6 million from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). The project includes renovation of the 1,400 square metre facility and the addition of more than 600 square metres of functional space to the existing Centre. The investment is part of the Government of Canada’s $180+ billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

The redevelopment and renovation of the health facility will improve access to primary health care in the community and will support a range of services related to public health, mental well-being, and dental care including children’s oral health.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is in the Treaty No. 6 territory and is located approximately 160 km northeast of Edmonton with a population of approximately 6,000 on reserve.

The health centre is staffed with ISC Public Health and Homecare nurses and Nation employed community-based health program teams and support staff.