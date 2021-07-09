RoseAnne Archibald is elected National Chief of Assembly of First Nations

(Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/Vancouver, B.C.) – RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation has been elected as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

National Chief Archibald has made significant contributions during her 31 years in politics, serving her community as the first woman and youngest Chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation at 23 years of age, the first woman and youngest Deputy Grand Chief for Nishnawbe-Aski Nation as well as Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council, and as the first woman to be elected as Regional Chief of Ontario.

She is now the first woman to hold the office of National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“I share my heart-felt congratulations to National Chief Archibald and am inspired to see more representation of Indigenous women occupying spaces of leadership that have been held by Indigenous men for so long,” said Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, UBCIC Secretary-Treasurer. “It can be an upstream journey as First Nations women paddling against the systems that oppress us; however, this historic election represents a tide that is turning for greater representation of Indigenous women in politics, and the restoration of our traditional roles as leaders of our communities and Nations. Indigenous women and children need a champion in this country as we continue to face discrimination, forced separation, and an ongoing crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people and I look forward to working with National Chief Archibald on these and all issues.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, UBCIC President stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to see the role of AFN National Chief finally filled by a woman. Many of our Nations were traditionally led by matriarchs and I am heartened today to see an imposed patriarchal system challenged by our people who have elected National Chief Archibald to provide the intelligent, thoughtful and bold leadership that is needed in these changing times. Today is a day to recognize the ancestors who forged this path, and to celebrate not only National Chief Archibald’s accomplishments and hard- fought journey to stand where she does today, but the strengths of our women in every community across our Nations. We don’t have time to cater to the old boys’ club – we have much work to do together for the advancement of Indigenous Title and Rights across Turtle Island.”

“National Chief Archibald has demonstrated her full commitment to our people as a courageous and strong Indigenous woman in First Nations politics, a spirit that will undoubtedly be a gift in her new role as National Chief. In a time when our people are striving to overcome the vestiges of colonialism and continuing to face racism, injustice, and violence, our Nations need a leader with a strong vision and good heart. I congratulate Chief Archibald and commend her on her commitment to creating change and a better future for First Nations peoples,” concluded Chief Don Tom, Vice President Union of BC Indian Chiefs.