International Women’s Day: Celebrating Indigenous Women at the front lines

((Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/Vancouver, B.C. – March 8, 2021) This International Women’s Day, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) celebrates Indigenous women around the globe who, persisting through the most tumultuous and challenging of times, stand at the front lines of conflict and change in order to lead, inspire, defend, and love.

“Today we celebrate our Elders, Matriarchs, women, and youth and remember that through their selfless actions and sacrifices they have saved lives, led the fight against COVID-19, protected our waters and lands from corporations and governments who do not have our futures in mind, and pushed for legislation and policy that would eliminate discrimination and secure equal rights for all,” stated Kukpi7 Wilson, Secretary-Treasurer of the UBCIC.

“While Indigenous women in Canada have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, including a global pandemic, intensified violence and discrimination, and continued infringements upon their rights and way of life, they have continued to lead by example. We continue to fight for the full implementation of Bill S-3 and the steps needed to redress the sex discrimination in the Indian Act. We continue to hold ceremony and defend our lands and waters from destructive pipelines and environmentally unsound projects. We continue to courageously forge a pathway to a just future.”

“This International Women’s Day it is extremely important to not only celebrate the tremendous achievements of our Indigenous women, but to also remember those we have lost to injustice and inequality,” stated Melissa Moses, UBCIC Women’s Representative.

“We must address and remember the systemic violence and discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals that has manifested in the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) crisis. We also hold up our hands to the advocates, organizations, and individuals who are still working tirelessly and fearlessly on the front lines to support and protect Indigenous women, girls, and other vulnerable community members. Today we honour and are inspired by our women, youth, and two-spirited individuals who are dedicated to dismantling the colonial legacy of discrimination, racism, and sexism in Canada.”