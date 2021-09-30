Athabasca University researchers partner with Bigstone Cree Nation

Community partnerships

Both Baker and Zenteno emphasized the importance of having community members take a lead role. That way, the process of making observations and applying Traditional Knowledge aren’t done separately from the scientific work that produces quantifiable data about what’s happening in the systems being studied.

“The Traditional Knowledge and community members themselves help guide the research,” Zenteno said. “Their understanding of the environment and observations over time can help us interpret the data we obtain on water quality and how this relates to our findings in moose.”

Bigstone Cree Nation members, who are being trained to sample water and organize moose kits, are the environmental monitors for this research. They also interview elders and community members as part of the AU course Anthropology 390: Community-Based Research Methods. These activities are funded from an Indigenous community-based monitoring grant funded by Environment Canada titled “What is in the Water?”

While water is monitored, sampled, and sequenced for analysis, moose kits are collected from hunters as part of the meat-harvesting process. Sequencing and bioinformatics to assess water quality is conducted in collaboration with Dr. Tarah Lynch, and tissue analysis and toxicology are performed by Dr. Susan Kutz, both from the University of Calgary. This is all in connection to the Traditional Knowledge being gathered from the community and documented.

But ultimately, as much as this project is about understanding what’s happening in northern Alberta aquatic systems at a microbial level and how this impacts the health of moose, it’s also about nurturing long-term relationships.

“It’s not just about going and doing some sampling and then leaving. I have lifelong relationships and obligations to this community,” Baker said, adding she was able to develop these relationships in no small part than to the support of Bigstone Cree Nation member and fellow AU professor Dr. Josie Auger.

Zenteno said from her perspective, one of the most important goals of the project is not only environmental sustainability, it is about creating capacity, and supporting data sovereignty to ensure the community has ownership of that data.

“Helping to understand the reliance of Western science on Traditional Knowledge is incredibly rewarding,” she said.