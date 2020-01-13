Athabasca University scholarships and bursary deadlines quickly approaching

Athabasca University offers hundreds of bursaries and scholarships each year, and dozens of those student awards are up for grabs with application deadlines of January 15, 2020, and February 15, 2020.

“Athabasca University is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent learners from access to and success in post-secondary programs,” said Richard MacLeod, Registrar and Chair of the Student Awards Committee. “The many student awards we have available, including the ones with quickly approaching deadlines, have helped many of our learners transform their lives.”

A full listing of the available awards can be found on the Student Awards website.

Awards with rapidly approaching deadlines include many aimed specifically at Indigenous learners, as well as several provided by the Government of Alberta, and are listed below.