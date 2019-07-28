Alberta Indigenous Games coming to Edmonton August 11 – 17

by Jacob Hendy

(ANNews) – Excitement is mounting for what is sure to be an amazing 2019 Alberta Indigenous Games (AIG) which will be held in Edmonton from August 11 to 17, 2019. AIG 2019 will feature a record breaking 1500 + athletes and coaches registered with over 115 Teams from more than 30 First Nation and Metis Communities in Alberta.

The Games will be held at Rundle Park in Edmonton and at various venues throughout the city. 2019 will be our 3rd Games in a row since 2017 and 6th games in the last 9 years since our inception in 2011.

We had 485 youth registered in the 2015 Games and anticipate that close to 1700 athletes will be competing in 2019. All the head coaches from the Alberta based Universities and Colleges that have the sports included in the AIG have been invited to come scout out the Games. Over 20 have already confirmed they are excited and will be attending to give our youth extra exposure to having the opportunity to get recruited.

We are currently seeking a $2,000 sponsorship to sponsor our Games to be televised live stream online and to record the Games via apps on 10 different smart phones that will be stored on our website. This will allow communities back home to cheer on their teams and to allow interviews and for teams to watch back their events online. It will also allow colleges to scout talent if they can’t make certain games.

Please contact us if you want to be a sponsor for the live streaming or any other aspect of our Games and get exposure to our over 6200 people following us on Facebook. Our Games has become the only Multi-Sport Summer Games for Indigenous Youth in Canada on a yearly basis.

We are also in a high demand for volunteers! Please if you are available go to our website at albertaindigenousgames.ca to register as a volunteer. Volunteers get an opportunity to be part of a really wonderful group and make a huge difference in the smooth operation of the Games and they also receive a souvenir Games T-Shirt and sack lunches.

One Last Final Deadline to register a team to participate in the Games has been set for July 31st at 11:59 pm. The early registration fee of $550 per teams or $100 per individual athlete expired on July 15. Fees were raised starting July 16 st to $650 per team and $125 per individual. They will be accepted until July 31. Register online at albertaindigenousgames.ca.

For a full list of the team and individual sports that are included in the 2019 Alberta Indigenous Games visit albertaindigenousgames.ca. In addition to the sports, the following special events will be held: Eagle Staff Run, Opening Ceremonies, Showcase Lacrosse Game, Entertainment Stage, BBQ and Round Dance, Talent Show, Elders Village, Honourary Ambassador Program, Medal Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies.

For more information email [email protected].

Jacob Hendy is CEO of Alberta Indigenous Games and AIG Games Manager.