The family of Angel Cardinal is searching for answers about her death

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The family of Angel Cardinal is calling for justice and searching for answers about her tragic death on Feb. 26 between 4:30 and 5:30 am. Cardinal’s friends and families are devastated by the whole ordeal.

“We have two children who deserve an answer to what happened to their mother,” said Skylene Gladue.

On Monday, March 7, Drummers, Singers, and Prayer Warriors attended a vigil to honour Angel, to pay their respects to her loved ones and raise awareness about the ongoing genocide of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse women in Canada.

Cardinal’s aunt Skylene Gladue explained many of the people who knew Cardinal came out to pay their respects and leave items that reminded them of Cardinal.

Gladue explained, “A kilometer north of Anthony Henday Dr on Hwy 28, she was the victim of a hit by drivers which ended up taking her life. We have no leads or tips and we’re just looking for anybody that could have been a witness or seen anything or knows anything because there must be somebody out there that knows something.”

Gladue describes her niece as a 19-year-old mother of two; she has two babies, both under three years old.

“She was a beautiful and happy spirit, full of life, very funny, very supportive, fun-loving; she loved life, and she was so proud of her friends and family,” said Gladue.

She was unapologetically brave and fearless, added Gladue. Whenever she was with her kids she would belt out songs like ‘stand by me ‘or ‘girl on fire’.

“People would just stop and stare in awe and amazement at how brave and talented she was.”

She said that we have two families that are devastated. “The family is left without answers, and two children who are left without a mother, the families very much deserve an answer,”

The family is asking the public if they have seen anything and if so, to reach out to Crime Stoppers. The Edmonton Police Service, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers, is looking for assistance in solving crimes and identifying the individuals depicted in surveillance still photos.

You do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you qualify for a cash award up to $2,000. “We want your tip, not your name,” says their website.

To provide information about any crime:

Call the Edmonton Police Non-emergency Line: 780-423-4567

Call Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477

Submit your tip safely and securely online.

Download the P3 Tips smartphone application to submit via app on iPhone and Android applications.