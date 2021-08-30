Recruiting for the position of Child and Youth Advocate Alberta

THE CHILD AND YOUTH ADVOCATE OF ALBERTA

Select Special Child and Youth Advocate Search Committee

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta is recruiting for the position of Child and Youth Advocate, an independent officer of the Legislature who represents the rights, interests and viewpoints of children and youth receiving government services. In this role you administer legislation and work with service providers, stakeholders and community groups to identify and resolve issues as well as conduct investigations. You direct public education and outreach initiatives and lead a team of professionals based in Edmonton and Calgary.

Your understanding of the current and emerging issues affecting young people and indigenous youth within the Canadian and Alberta contexts, including cultural perspectives and the calls to action included within the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s final report, is essential to this role. You have significant executive management and leadership experience, preferably in the field of human services. In addition to expertise in investigative methodologies and approaches, you possess the ability to interpret and apply legislation, regulations and policies. Your business management experience is significant, and you are able to perform your duties with impartiality.

You have a degree in a discipline such as law, child and youth studies, human or social sciences or social work.

For term, compensation and application details visit https://www.assembly.ab.ca/assembly-business/committees/CY21

Email resumé by October 8 to mailto:[email protected]