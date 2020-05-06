NSD students receive technology donation from Métis Nation of Alberta and Rupertsland Institute

by Curtis Walty

(May 6, 2020) – A recent act of kindness is impacting hundreds of families in the Northland School Division. The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) and Rupertsland Institute (RLI) donated 175 Chromebooks to support online learning for Metis students in the division.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wish to extend our thanks to the Métis Nation of Alberta and Rupertsland for the donation,” said Robin Guild, Board Chair.

“This act of generosity is helping families who need technology support at home.”

On March 27, 2020, NSD launched a “Continuing Student Learning Plan.” The plan incorporates paper-based learning and the use of technology to deliver content, encourage participation and collaboration. It allows educators to assess and provide feedback to students.

“When in-person classes were cancelled, we contacted families to help them prepare for paper based or online learning, said Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras, Superintendent of Schools. “Programming was then developed depending on the needs of the students and the resources they had available.

“We appreciate how the Métis Nation of Alberta and Rupertsland Institute are supporting NSD families. Even during this challenging time, it’s important to help students acquire the foundational knowledge they need to be successful in life. We are grateful for the support received from education partners.”

“In this unprecedented time, MNA and RLI are determined to help ease the stresses of education interruption on our students and parents,” said MNA President and RLI Board of Governors Chair Audrey Poitras.

“By providing access to online learning tools, we are working to ensure no Métis family is left behind during this pandemic.

“We are proud to provide our Métis students with devices so they can continue to engage and succeed with online learning and the digital classroom in the months ahead. We believe that working in partnership with CASS (College of Alberta School Superintendents) and school authorities reflects a best practice where no child gets left behind in these unprecedented times”

The donation is helping families located in Anzac, Calling Lake, Conklin, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fort McKay, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Janvier and Wabasca-Desmarais.

For more information please contact Northland School Division Communications Coordinator Curtis Walty at 780-624-2060 extension 6183 or [email protected].