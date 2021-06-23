NSD and Telus World of Science team up to support success for students and staff

by Curtis Walty

(June 2021) – Northland School Division formally celebrated a new partnership with TELUS World of Science – Edmonton on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2021. The Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras, Superintendent of Schools, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TELUS World of Science – Edmonton.

The MOU between TELUS World of Science – Edmonton and Northland School Division will provide enhanced science programming for K-12 students. One of the goals of the partnership is to support students in discovering their career passions and interests as well as increased interest in post-secondary science programs. This includes hands-on science learning (remote and in-person), Indigenous perspectives, a renewed focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, and more.

“We are thrilled to have an official MOU in place with the TELUS World of Science – Edmonton,” said Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras, Superintendent of Schools. “As a school division, we are always looking for creative ways to support students and staff. Since the beginning of our relationship with TELUS World of Science, NSD teachers have been able to learn innovative ways to deliver science-related topics into the classroom environment. In addition, the Science in Motion team organized science themed events exclusively for NSD. These events have enhanced the science experience and improved student

engagement. We are excited to continue the positive momentum through this important agreement.”

“This is an important day for Northland School Division, ” said Robin Guild, Board Chair. “As a school division, one of the top priorities is developing relationships with supportive education partners. The MOU between NSD and TELUS World of Science – Edmonton is an example of what relationship development can do to benefit learning.”

“We are excited to expand and formalize our partnership with Northland School Division. We have already had many successes working together and we look forward to creating additional fun, engaging, learning opportunities for their students and staff.” Alan Nursall, President and CEO, TELUS World of Science – Edmonton.

This partnership will continue to have students engaged and excited about their learning in the areas of science.