National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation introduces new website, archive system

by Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a new website and archive database designed to make its information more accessible.

The NCTR is meant to preserve testimony of the horrors of residential schools and assist survivors in accessing police records, making millions of documents publicly accessible for the first time.

“This centre belongs to all Survivors, intergenerational Survivors, Indigenous communities and families of those who never came home,” said Eugene Arcand, a member of the NCTR Survivors Circle. “I hope the centre can now support all our healing journeys by preserving and sharing our records, statements and events.”

The new website includes a space where any community organization can submit their Truth and Reconciliation-related news and events, with the goal of bringing everyone together on the path to reconciliation.

The new data system, Access to Memory, makes it easier for survivors and students to look up schools, dates, statements, attendance records, pictures and other archival material.

It gives the NCTR the ability to maintain its work decolonizing the archives while incorporating Indigenous languages into the records.

For more information visit nctr.ca.