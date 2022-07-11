Government of Alberta career opportunity: Family Information Liaison

Family Information Liaison
Posting Date: Jul 5, 2022
Location: Edmonton, AB
Company: Government of Alberta
Job Information
Job Title: Family Information Liaison
Job Requisition ID: 29902
Ministry: Justice & Solicitor General
Location:Edmonton
Full or Part-Time: Full-time
Hours of Work: 36.25 hours per week
Regular/Temporary: Temporary Salaried – expected end date March 31, 2023
Scope: Open
Closing Date: July 25, 2022
Classification: Subsidiary 02B 3625 Program Services 3
About Us
The Government of Alberta is committed to a diverse and inclusive public service that reflects the population we serve to best meet the needs of Albertans. Consider joining a team where diversity, inclusion and innovation are valued and supported. For more information on diversity and inclusion, please visit: https://www.alberta.ca/diversity-inclusion-policy.aspx
The Ministry of Alberta Justice and Solicitor General helps ensure that all Albertans can live in safe and resilient communities while having access to a fair and innovative justice system. Working alongside its partners in law enforcement, family justice, health, the judiciary, criminal justice system and other stakeholders, the ministry has a direct or shared responsibility in all elements of the justice system in Alberta. To follow this link find out more about our department https://www.alberta.ca/justice-and-solicitor-general.aspx
The Strategy, Support and Integrated Initiatives division provides strategic and integrated policy and project services and functions for the ministry. The division’s focus centers on cross-divisional and cross-ministry projects such as strategic policy initiatives, business transformations like Justice Digital, and federal-provincial-territorial initiatives, as well as integrated programs including restorative justice, community grants, specialized courts, libraries, Indigenous services, victims’ services, agency oversight, research and evaluation, operational data reporting, and business intelligence and analysis.
Role
Are you looking for an inspiring and rewarding career opportunity? Are you passionate about working with people? Do you like to be creative and build individual and community capacity? If so, Indigenous Policy and Services has an exciting opportunity for you!
The Family Information Liaison (FIL) is a key link for Indigenous Policy and Services, working directly with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. They provide a liaison function between families and other agencies and services, including the criminal justice system, social services and policing.
Reporting to the Manager, Family Information Liaison Unit, responsibilities of this position focus on building and maintaining relationships with family members who have missing or murdered loved ones. The goal is to support knowledge sharing between victim service providers, the Alberta Medical Examiner, police services and cultural and community helpers. The FIL’s provide a critical infrastructure to gather and share up-to-date information in coordination with families, ensuring the varied information needs are addressed and responded to in a focused, accurate and culturally-safe manner. This requires specialized knowledge of Indigenous communities throughout Alberta including the language and culture of each community as well as knowledge of traditional ceremony and protocol.
To be successful you will require:
- Understanding of trauma informed practices
- Understanding of Indigenous history and cultural practices
- Understanding of the criminal justices system and victim services
- Program and/or project management experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Creative ability to analyze and resolve issues
- The ability to work independently as well as collaborating with a variety of stakeholders such as Police Services, First Nation Band Councils and other external stakeholders
- Be adept at problem solving and have excellent strategic thinking skills
- Self-starter
This position is provincial in scope with a focus on the northeastern area of Alberta. Extensive travel in Northern Alberta is required, including to rural and remote communities, with potential travel by small plane. Some evening and weekend work will be required with some flexibility in work schedule. For this position most travel will be in Northeastern Alberta.
The successful candidate will be required to successfully complete Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Victims Services Victim Advocate Certification.
Qualifications
University graduation in a related field such as Social Work, Human Ecology, Criminology or Social Sciences is a must, as well as a minimum of 2 years progressively related experience.
Equivalencies considered:
Directly related education or experience will be considered on the basis of 1 year of education for 1 year of experience; or 1 year of experience for 1 year of education.
Required
- An understanding of Indigenous history in Canada is essential as well as awareness of the diversity that exists among the Indigenous population in Alberta.
- Please outline how your experience as it relates to the qualifications in detail in your cover letter. Applications without a cover letter will not be `considered.
- Valid class 5 driver’s license
Assets
- Registered Social Worker Designation
- Ability to speak an Albertan Indigenous language (Cree, Blackfoot, Dene, Stoney, Nakota Sioux)
- Previous experience working with Indigenous people as well as experience in sharing circles, ceremonies and traditional healing.
- Experience with the Criminal Justice System
- Experience with Trauma Informed Care
- Completion of Gender Based Analysis+
- Experience with Ambiguous Loss and Culturally Safe Program Delivery is strongly preferred.
Candidates with lesser qualifications may be considered at a lower classification and salary.
APS Competencies
Competencies are behaviours that are essential to reach our goals in serving Albertans. We encourage you to have an in depth understanding of the competencies that are required for this opportunity and to be prepared to demonstrate them during the recruitment process. The link below will assist you with understanding competencies: http://psc.alberta.ca/APSCompetencies
In this role, you will contribute to our team by demonstrating the following behavioral competencies:
AGILITY: You are able to anticipate, assess, and readily adapt to changing priorities, maintain resilience in times of uncertainty and effectively work in a changing environment.
SYSTEMS THINKING: You consistently take a holistic and long-term view of challenges and opportunities at multiple levels across related areas.
DEVELOP NETWORKS: You proactively build networks, connecting and building trust in relationships with different stakeholders.
BUILD COLLABORATIVE ENVIRONMENTS: You lead and contribute to the conditions and environments that allow people to work collaboratively and productively to achieve outcomes.
CREATIVE PROBLEM SOLVING: You are able to assess options, and implications in new ways to achieve outcomes and solution.
DRIVE FOR RESULTS: You are able to determine what outcomes are important and maximize the use of resources to achieve results that are aligned with the goals of the organization, while maintaining accountability to each other and all stakeholders.
DEVELOP SELF AND OTHERS: You have a commitment to ongoing learning and desire to invest
Salary
$2,556.10 – $3,355.81 bi-weekly)
($66,712 to $87,586 per annum)
Notes
Hours of work: Monday to Friday; 36.25/week
Position Currently available:
- Temporary Salaried with expected end date March 31, 2023 (depending on budgetary constraints there is a possibility of extension or conversion to permanent)
This competition will be used to fill both current and future vacancies within the Family Information Liaison Unit.
Final candidates will be asked to undergo a security screening.
The successful incumbent must be located in Alberta with potential for some remote work.
What we offer:
• Comprehensive benefits plan: https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-public-service-benefits.aspx
• Pension plan: https://www.pspp.ca/page/pspp-home
• Health Spending Account: https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-public-service-benefits-programs.aspx#jumplinks-6
• Leadership and mentorship programs
• Professional learning and development
• Positive workplace culture and work-life balance
Please outline how your experience as it relates to the qualifications in detail in your cover letter. Applications without a cover letter will not be `considered.
How To Apply
Click on the “Apply Now” button.
Candidates are required to apply for a job online. Please visit https://www.alberta.ca/navigating-online-jobs-application.aspx to learn more about creating a candidate profile and other tips for the Government of Alberta’s online application system.
If you are not currently an employee with the Government of Alberta, the first step in applying for a job is creating your candidate profile within our online application system, click here to access the main log in page where you are able to ‘Create an account’, reset your password (‘Forgot your password’) or ‘Sign In’ should you already have an account.
Existing employees should access the Career tile in 1GX to submit their application in order to be recognized as an internal applicant.
Once you have created your candidate profile, visit the Alberta Public Service job site to apply for jobs at https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-public-service-jobs.aspx
Applicants are advised to provide information that clearly and concisely demonstrates how their qualifications meet the advertised requirements, including education, experience and relevant examples of required competencies.
Resources for applicants:
https://www.alberta.ca/apply-for-jobs-with-the-alberta-public-service.aspx
https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-public-service-hiring-process.aspx
https://alis.alberta.ca/look-for-work/
It is recommended that applicants who have obtained educational credentials from outside of Canada and have not had them previously assessed, obtain an evaluation of their credentials from the International Qualifications Assessment Service (IQAS) https://www.alberta.ca/iqas-overview.aspx. Applicants are encouraged to include the assessment certificate from IQAS or any other educational assessment service as part of their application.
Closing Statement
This competition may be used to fill future vacancies, across the Government of Alberta, at the same or lower classification level.
We thank all applicants for their interest. All applications will be reviewed to determine which candidates’ qualifications most closely match the advertised requirements. Only individuals selected for interviews will be contacted.
If you require any further information on this job posting or a copy of the role profile, and/or require a disability related accommodation during the recruitment process, please contact Katelynn Kelly at [email protected].
If this competition is closed as per the closing date noted above, please continue to check http://www.jobs.alberta.ca for a listing of current career opportunities with the Government of Alberta.
