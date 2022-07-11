Government of Alberta career opportunity: Family Information Liaison

Role

Are you looking for an inspiring and rewarding career opportunity? Are you passionate about working with people? Do you like to be creative and build individual and community capacity? If so, Indigenous Policy and Services has an exciting opportunity for you!

The Family Information Liaison (FIL) is a key link for Indigenous Policy and Services, working directly with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. They provide a liaison function between families and other agencies and services, including the criminal justice system, social services and policing.

Reporting to the Manager, Family Information Liaison Unit, responsibilities of this position focus on building and maintaining relationships with family members who have missing or murdered loved ones. The goal is to support knowledge sharing between victim service providers, the Alberta Medical Examiner, police services and cultural and community helpers. The FIL’s provide a critical infrastructure to gather and share up-to-date information in coordination with families, ensuring the varied information needs are addressed and responded to in a focused, accurate and culturally-safe manner. This requires specialized knowledge of Indigenous communities throughout Alberta including the language and culture of each community as well as knowledge of traditional ceremony and protocol.

To be successful you will require:

Understanding of trauma informed practices

Understanding of Indigenous history and cultural practices

Understanding of the criminal justices system and victim services

Program and/or project management experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Creative ability to analyze and resolve issues

The ability to work independently as well as collaborating with a variety of stakeholders such as Police Services, First Nation Band Councils and other external stakeholders

Be adept at problem solving and have excellent strategic thinking skills

Self-starter

This position is provincial in scope with a focus on the northeastern area of Alberta. Extensive travel in Northern Alberta is required, including to rural and remote communities, with potential travel by small plane. Some evening and weekend work will be required with some flexibility in work schedule. For this position most travel will be in Northeastern Alberta.

The successful candidate will be required to successfully complete Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Victims Services Victim Advocate Certification.