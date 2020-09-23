FNHMA resumes weekly Covid related Virtual Town Hall sessions this fall for 12 more weeks

(ANNEws) – The First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) will be continuing production of the weekly virtual Town Hall and will return Thursday September 24, 2020 at 1PM EDT for 12 more weeks. Join FNHMA every Thursday this fall for more exciting guest speakers, topics, and updates all related to the covid-19 pandemic. The first Town Hall session will stream live on the FNHMA and APTN Facebook pages and the IHToday website.

The weekly virtual Town Halls are a space for health managers and professionals to ask questions and get important information and updates around covid-19 and how it is affecting First Nations communities.

With an anticipated second wave of covid-19 coming, people in First Nations communities are anxious and want to do whatever they can to help lessen the impacts. These virtual sessions are a great way to stay up to date on government and organizational responses, supports, and resources regarding covid-19.

“During the first run of our series of virtual Town Halls, it became apparent that there is a serious need for this information sharing. Giving people the space to listen to the updates and send in their questions is something that health managers and professionals need to help alleviate their stress and anxiety. We here at FNHMA are extremely grateful for the opportunity to return,” states Marion Crowe, CFNHM, CAFM, CAPA, CEO of FNHMA.

The weekly virtual Town Halls are proudly produced in partnership with NationTalk and Indigenous Health Today.

To view previous virtual Town Halls please visit the FNHMA website at https://fnhma.ca/fnhma-virtual-town-hall-covid-19/