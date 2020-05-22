First Nations Health Managers Association launches Covid-19 sharing resource – InfoPoint

(ANNews) – The First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) has launched its newest initiative – InfoPoint, an information sharing initiative developed for First Nations health managers.

COVID-19 has created challenges for First Nations health managers in communities across the country. These challenges have given rise to questions without a clear place to ask them. InfoPoint is a help line where First Nations Health Managers may call if they have questions or are searching for resources around COVID-19.

“We’ve heard from First Nations health managers and our membership that there is a pressing need for this kind of information sharing,” remarked Marion Crowe, CEO, First Nations health managers Association.

“We want health managers to know that we are here to help. COVID-19 has drastically changed the way we live and FNHMA is adapting to these changing times. We are pleased to provide this service to not only our members, but all First Nations health managers across turtle island.”

InfoPoint is designed for First Nations health managers across Canada, explained Crowe. It is catered to those who have too much on their plate and want to access credible sources of information now.

“Our team will work with you to find the most relevant and reliable information from our database of resources for First Nations health managers.”

The dedicated InfoPoint team will provide callers with the information they request as quickly as possible. They can be contacted by phone at 1-855-446-2719 or by email at: [email protected]

FNHMA is continuing to convene weekly Virtual Town Hall Information Sessions & Q+A every Thursday at 1pm (EST) to discuss the effects of the pandemic on affecting health managers, front line health workers, and First Nations communities.

These Town Halls are free and open to all health managers, front line health workers, First Nation Community members and the general public who are looking for transparent, clear information and advice related to COVID-19 – whether or not your Community is affected.

“These meetings are an opportunity for us all to check in regularly, exchange reliable information, and identify the collective needs of our Peoples and Communities,” added Crowe. “Each meeting will feature updates from FNHMA, health experts from across the country, and other invited guests. At the same time, you’ll be able to connect with these health officials through email and take part in the Live Q+A session every week.”

Questions can be sent to [email protected] and, time permitted, will be answered that week during the Virtual Town Hall on Thursdays.

Tune in to hear from an expert panel of speakers from the Indigenous Physicians Association of Canada, Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association, and the First Nations Information Governance Centre. It is streamed live on ihtoday.ca and the live stream is also available on the FNHMA, APTN and Alberta Native News Facebook pages.