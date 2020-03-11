Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit takes place on March 18 & 19 at Grey Eagle Resort

Tsuut’ina First Nation (Calgary, Alberta) – Indigenous Tourism Alberta (ITA) will be hosting their second annual Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit (AITS) at the Indigenous-owned Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, located on the Tsuut’ina First Nation in Calgary, Alberta on March 19 & 20, 2020.

The annual tourism summit brings together Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs from across Alberta to discuss tourism potential and challenges.

The AITS2020 will feature a two-day gathering of Indigenous tourism operators, Indigenous Community Leaders and industry supporters sharing opportunities and best practices to build, grow and succeed in the rapidly growing industry of authentic Indigenous tourism with a dual focus on community and entrepreneurship.

“The Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit provides an excellent opportunity for Indigenous communities, entrepreneurs and industry partners to come together, learn, and share knowledge to help contribute to the success of Alberta’s Indigenous tourism industry,” said Shae Bird, Executive Director of Indigenous Tourism Alberta.

In partnership with industry leaders, Indigenous Tourism Alberta has organized two full days of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and inspiring sessions to help Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs discover pathways to success in Indigenous tourism in Alberta.

This event will bring together those interested in or actively operating in Alberta’s rapidly growing Indigenous tourism industry. AITS participants will learn about significant economic opportunities while respectfully sharing Indigenous cultural experiences.

Topics of discussion will concentrate on both business development and marketing while also providing broader perspective to the significant Indigenous tourism economic opportunity. Participants will gain a better understanding of how to establish or grow their business through improving their business readiness.

Marketing presentations by industry experts will include information on developing effective tourism marketing content and using social media to maximize marketing success.

Early bird tickets are $149 with regular pricing taking effect on March 1st when tickets will be $179. Tickets include lunch and refreshment break snacks for both days. There is an additional cost for Taste of the Nations Event. Community Elders and youth from 13-17 can attend the entire conference for $129.

For more information about the summit, visit indigenoustourismalberta.ca.

ITA encourages and promotes authentic Indigenous tourism that showcases the unique and immersive experiences offered by its members throughout Alberta. This strategy is industry driven, industry lead and directed by Indigenous People. Through a unified industry voice, ITA focuses on creating and nurturing partnerships between associations, organizations, governments and industry leaders from across Alberta to support the growth of Indigenous tourism. Further to this, ITA’s goal is to enhance economic viability and further engage and support Indigenous people throughout the province by sharing stories, culture and experiences with a global audience. To learn more, visit indigenoustourismalberta.ca.