Northern Lakes College’s Loon River Site is returning to full campus status

(Loon River, AB) – After six years as a Community Access Point (CAP), the Northern Lakes College Loon River site is returning to full campus status in September 2019. With demand for programming growing and proven enrolment, the site is ‘upsizing’ to campus status once again. The Loon River Campus downsized to a CAP site in 2013, after a number of years of declining enrolment.

Comments NLC President Ann Everatt, “Loon River First Nation has been an excellent partner in supporting the transitional process over the last few academic years to make this possible, including a significant contribution to cover the costs to enhance the Community Access Point. We are excited about the future of NLC in Loon River.”

The unique NLC site model allows for expansion and contraction, based on enrolment and program demand, while maintaining a presence in communities. CAP sites provide students with part-time access and the support of an Access Facilitator. Full campus status increases access to full-time, expands the breadth of programming available, and increases support levels to include a Campus Instructor.

“Education is essential to the development of our community. Providing students with the opportunity to live at home while developing skills and furthering their education is a priority for Loon River First Nation. We have made, and will continue to make, financial contributions in the investment in education for our members and community. We also appreciate Northern Lakes College and the contributions they have made, as well. Today, we celebrate the return to full campus status for Loon River,” comments Loon River First Nation Chief Ivan Sawan.

The campus is expected to be at full capacity for September, with a combination of Academic Upgrading and post-secondary program enrolments.

Northern Lakes College (NLC), located in northern Alberta, provides quality programs through distributed learning to over 6,000 students annually. NLC offers certificate and diploma programs in Business, Health Sciences and Allied Health, Human Services, Technology, Trades, University Studies, and Academic Upgrading. The College collaborates with partners to offer degree completion opportunities, including a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Social Work. NLC provides professional accreditation and certificate programs through its Continuing Education and Corporate Training Department.