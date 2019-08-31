Live at the Winspear presents Buffy Sainte-Marie

Edmonton, AB – Live at the Winspear presents Canadian icon, activist, and multi award winning performer Buffy Sainte-Marie on September 20, 2019. Don’t miss this musical icon and inspiration on the Winspear stage.

For more than five decades, Buffy Sainte-Marie has reinvented herself and revealed new shades of an artist already revered as a pioneer. She a celebrated activist, educator, visual artist, and winner of countless awards including a Juno Award, a Golden GlobAward, and the only indigenous person to win an Academy Award.

“Buffy’s powerful and lyrical songs weave the human narratives left out of the history books,” New York Times.

Sainte-Marie has spent her life creating, and her artistry, humanitarian efforts, and Indigenous leadership have made her a unique force in the music industry. In 1969, she made one of the world’s first electronic vocal albums; in 1982 she became the only Indigenous person to win an Oscar; she spent five years on Sesame Street where she became the first woman to breastfeed on national television. She’s been blacklisted and silenced. She’s written pop standards sung and recorded by the likes of Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley, Donovan, Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. She penned “Universal Soldier,” the definitive anti-war anthem of the 20th century.

