Wildfires force full evacuations of Chipewyan Prairie and Little Red River First Nations

by Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Wildfires in northern Alberta have led to the evacuation of two First Nations representing a combined population near 5,600 over the past two weeks.

Members of the Little Red River Cree Nation, located 578 km northeast of Grande Prairie, who live in John D’or Prairie and Fox Lake were ordered to evacuate on July 20, with police officers going door-to-door and wrapping ribbons around the homes that have successfully been evacuated. Members who live in Garden River were ordered to evacuate on July 10.

There are almost 5,200 members of Little Red River (LLRCN) who live on reserve.

These evacuations were caused by the Semo Lake Complex, which consists of six wildfires, the largest of which is 96,181 hectares, burning out of control just north of the First Nation.

As of July 24, there are 391 firefighters, including firefighters from Alaska, Ontario, P.E.I. and New Brunswick, and support staff fighting the blaze with 14 helicopters and 51 pieces of heavy equipment, according to the Government of Alberta.

LRRCN Chief Conroy Sewepagaham has been providing updates to its members in Cree and English on its Facebook page.

On July 23, he told members that while there has been some rain in High Level, about 128 km west of John D’or Prairie, more precipitation is needed on the south side of the fire as it approaches Highway 58.

Over the next four days, he said, wind blowing southward could push the out-of-control fire onto the highway.

“We’re hoping and praying it doesn’t come to that,” said Chief Sewepagaham. “However, we’re preparing to make sure that we’re ready if things turn sideways.”

Band members have been evacuated to hotels in High Level, Edmonton, which is 750 km south of the reserve, and Peace River, located 421 km southwest.

Nation staff and firefighters are taking care of the pets residents left behind when they evacuated, the nation announced on July 22.

On July 18, members of Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, located 125 km southeast of Wood Buffalo, were ordered to evacuate their reserve, where about 400 people reside.

Evacuees were brought to Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray and Lac Ste. Anne.

The day before the full evacuation order, the First Nation issued a voluntary evacuation order for elders, children with health issues, babies and other vulnerable populations, with buses leaving the next morning from the band office.

But by the afternoon of July 18, the voluntary evacuation of vulnerable residents had become a full mandatory evacuation, as a result of the Kettle River Complex, which consists of 17 wildfires, three of which the Alberta government classified as out of control as of July 24.

“We are requesting all residents … leave because the fire is close and unpredictable,” the nation posted on its Facebook page.

There are 100 firefighters and support staff, seven helicopters and 14 pieces of support equipment battling the blaze as of July 24.