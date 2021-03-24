University of Blue Quills launches Indigenous family literacy centre

By Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On March 18, 2021 the University of Blue Quills (UnBQ) announced the launch of “Read, Learn, Laugh,” a family literacy program resource guide for supporting Indigenous family literacy.

The Read Learn Laugh Program resource guide focuses on developing and promoting literacy skills for adults and their young children.

The program consists of a different book recommendation each week — to be delivered over six-weeks. The resource guide recommends utilizing storybooks that contain both English and Cree — as the goal is not only to teach English, but to support a renewed effort by First Nations to reclaim Indigenous languages.

The program resource guide provides organized daily and weekly schedules along with suggested snacks, 3-support activity centres, and a list of required materials with song lyrics to start and end your literacy time.

“Read Learn Laugh is an excellent program to support literacy skills,” said Patricia Flatla, Program Coordinator at Portage College.

“Students in the Portage College Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Diploma Program will be making this innovative program available for learners as part of the Language Growth ELCC 222 course in the Spring of 2021.”

To view/download the program resource guide, visit the UnBQ Website.