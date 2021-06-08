UBCIC Stands with Muslim Canadians in the Wake of Islamophobic Murder of Ontario Family

((Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/Vancouver, B.C. – June 8, 2021) – The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is devastated and angered over the Islamophobic terrorist attack on June 6, 2021, that killed four members of a Muslim Pakistani family in London, Ontario and left the only survivor, a nine-year-old boy, in hospital with serious injuries. UBCIC cannot fathom the immense grief, shock, and fear the family’s community and loved ones must be going through, and we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the London Muslim community and all who knew the family.

Through decades of fighting against systemic anti-Indigenous racism and colonial violence, UBCIC is all too familiar with the blatant acts of hate, intolerance, and discrimination that seek to target, harm, and terrorize marginalized communities. UBCIC strongly condemns the premediated actions of the driver, who struck and murdered the family because of their Muslim faith, as Islamophobic, cowardly, and having no place in a country that has committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity for all. UBCIC stands as a strong ally with Muslim Canadians, and we implore Canada to take the necessary steps to ensure that any act of hate and terror is labelled and prosecuted as such. Our thoughts and prayers go to the nine-year-old survivor whom we wish all the love, peace, healing, care, and justice he deserves.