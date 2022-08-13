Town of Devon presents Treaty Six Day

By Regan Treewater, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Town of Devon is excited to celebrate its second annual Treaty Six Day on Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 in honour of the first signing of Treaty Six on Aug. 23, 1876, in Fort Carlton (in what is now known as Saskatchewan). The event is being held in partnership with kisipatinahk, neyaskweyahk, nipisikopahk, akamihk and maskêkosihk.

The commemoration will begin at 10 am on August 23 at Devon Voyageur Park with a special ceremony to honour Treaty as a community, followed by a meal of soup and bannock.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Town will be hosting a community celebration at Devon Voyageur Park focused on Treaty education, awareness, and Indigenous cultures, knowledge and history. This gathering will include tipi raising, guest speakers, powwow performances, hand games, Métis fiddling, and jigging, knowledge sharing and presentations. kids activities, artisan vendors and food trucks will also be at the event.

Highlights will include an opening ceremony and speeches at 10 am, a presentation of powwow dance styles at 11 am featuring hoop dancing by Leroy Bull. Afternoon sessions will include Tipi Talks sessions with each Nation, RCMP tipi and display, a presentation on Metis Land Based education, Treaty Talks sessions, a hand game demonstration with Tammy Moonias, storytelling with Lorraine and Harvey Raine, Elders storytelling and a Metis of Alberta cultural presentation.

At noon there will be jigging presentations featuring Donny L’Hirondelle and Rocking Fiddle. At 2 pm there will be a Treaty presentation with Gary Lameman. At 5 pm there will be a live acoustic performance with Uncle Joe.

Treaty Six Day attendees are asked to bring a food bank donation to this event in lieu of admission. Food bank donations will be provided to the Nations that have partnered with the Town of Devon on this gathering, including Samson Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, Enoch Cree Nation, Ermineskin Cree Nation, Montana Cree Nation and Metis Nation of Alberta.

“Treaty Six Day was officially proclaimed on August 23, 2021 by Mayor and Council,” explained Mitch Wincentaylo. “This day is intended as a way for our community to gather together and learn together with our Indigenous friends and neighbours, to better understand and learn about history, Indigenous cultures and what Treaty truly means.”

“2021 was a great kickoff event, even with the record-breaking rainfall!” he continued. “We are so appreciative of our sponsors, as they are the reason we are able to make this event such a great success! This year, we are planning for an even larger and more experiential gathering for the community of Devon.”

If you are interested in participating in this year’s annual Treaty Six gathering, please contact Mitch at [email protected] or 587-597-0691. For details visit devon.ca.