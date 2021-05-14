The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton is hiring an Indigenous Community Liaison

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) is hiring an Indigenous Community Liaison to join their team!

This is a full-time position focused on relationship building and outreach with Indigenous communities.

This position is under the supervision of the Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Initiatives Team Lead, and reports to the Director of Community Engagement. All work at the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) will reflect the mission statement and beliefs of the organization. SACE is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that supports children, youth, and adults who have experienced sexual abuse or assault, and educates the public about sexual violence. We offer a friendly and warm work environment and are looking for someone in this position to work weekly Monday to Thursday, with flexibility to work evenings and weekends.

Note: The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our staff, clients, and the communities we serve. Therefore, this position will adapt according to our current policies surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more at https://www.sace.ca/ indigenous-community-liaison/

Interviews will be conducted remotely by phone or through zoom.

Closing date: May 19, 2021

Position start date: No later than June 21, 2021

To apply: Please send resume and cover letter to [email protected],

Attn: Selection Committee – Indigenous Community Liaison.