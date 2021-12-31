Take a stand against domestic violence – Moose Hide Campaign Day is Feb. 10

by Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Mark your calendars, Feb. 10 is Moose Hide Campaign Day.

The Moose Hide Campaign was founded by young Indigenous men and boys in 2011 to draw attention to violence against Indigenous women and children.

“Moose Hide Campaign Day is a day of ceremony,” the campaign website explains. “It’s a day where all Canadians are called to join together to take a stand against violence towards women and children and to take practical steps for our collective journey of reconciliation.”

The campaign is asking supporters to fast on Moose Hide Campaign Day “from sunrise to sunset to deepen our experience and resolve to create safe families, communities and a safe country for all women and children.”

Supporters can livestream traditional ceremonies, an array of speakers and interactive online workshops facilitated by traditional knowledge keepers on campaign day.

There’s also an in-person walk in Victoria, B.C., where the campaign is based, which supporters across the country are encouraged to replicate in their cities.

Registration is free and can be done on the campaign webpage at https://moosehidecampaign.ca/get-involved/moose-hide-campaign-day.