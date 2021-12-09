Redpoint Media is seeking a Managing Editor for Avenue Magazine: Application Deadline Dec. 20

Managing Editor, Avenue

RedPoint Media is seeking a Managing Editor for a full-time position based in Calgary. This position will start immediately. RedPoint Media has a hybrid office setup offering employees the opportunity to work from home or from the co-working space at CSpace King Edward. Some face-to-face meetings as well as event attendance will be necessary. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

our company

RedPoint Media Group Inc. is an award-winning publishing house and content-driven marketing studio in Calgary. You’ll be joining the team that creates our in-house brand Avenue, an award-winning city lifestyle magazine. Our company also creates custom publications for clients including the Calgary Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation and SAIT.

RedPoint seeks out the best and brightest talent in the industry, and as a RedPoint employee, you’ll play a vital role in shaping our company’s future.

our opportunity

The managing editor is a senior member of the Avenue team, who will contribute to the editorial decision-making process, provide organizational and editorial support for the Editor in Chief and mentor junior editorial team members and interns. The position involves organization and time management, idea generation, assigning, editing and writing, and fact-checking across all topic areas of the magazine and its brand extensions, including, but not limited to events, digital and new products.

As managing editor, on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis, you will:

participate in idea sessions and brainstorming on all aspects of the brand and its development

participate in proactively improving Avenue — the brand as a whole and the individual processes associated with the work of the team

assign stories and work directly with both staff and freelance writers on rewrites and on editing stories as assigned

maintain records of contracts and invoicing for accounting

maintain and update timelines and work processes to keep the team on track

create and update project management systems as needed to ensure that all parts of all projects are on track and all teams (editorial, design, digital, events, sales) know the status of projects

liaise with the sales team to provide editorial sales notes and business mentions as needed

research and write as assigned

oversee the overall fact-checking process to ensure accuracy of the print content and train new hires and contractors in fact-checking

proofread print editions

act in the Editor in Chief’s place when she/he/they are unavailable

represent Avenue and RedPoint Media at industry and community events

attend editorial meetings as requested

other editorial duties as assigned.

In this role, you are expected to:

complete your work on time to the best of your abilities within the time available

do your work in a timely manner and communicate delays to affected team members

proactively suggest changes to processes and procedures to help create efficiencies and improvements

create high-quality, engaging stories and events that meet the quality expectations of RedPoint’s brands

bring to the immediate attention of the Editor in Chief any time that your workload is too high for any reason, in order for a contingency plan to be created together.

our ideal candidate

As Managing Editor for Avenue, you are passionate about creating engaging content for readers, and you are able to work in a team and across teams to produce a great product. Our ideal Managing Editor will have

the ability to write and edit effectively

experience working directly with writers to assign and edit work

experience creating and publishing engaging digital content in a variety of formats

a degree or diploma in journalism with at least five years of experience in the industry

strong and informed ideas on how to move Avenue forward and grow the reach of the Avenue brand

Experience with event planning and project management is an asset. Experience with WordPress, InDesign or ClickUp is also an asset.

In order to fit into our team and be a strong contributor to Avenue, you are:

smart, professional and a lot of fun to work with

passionate about the quality of your work

interested in the direction of the city and excited about Avenue’s many topic areas including city life, profiles, arts & culture, events, dining, home decor, fashion, shopping, travel and mountain life

a self-starter with a reputation for doing what you say you will do and getting things done on time

curious about the world around you with a way of looking at concepts, trends and ideas from new and unexpected angles

dedicated to improving quality and concerned about the details

very organized, with exceptional time-management skills.

our RedPoint package

As a creative company, RedPoint provides a stimulating, supportive work environment with a vibrant atmosphere. We offer employees a flexible work schedule and competitive compensation. Employees are encouraged to give back to the community and the industry and to pursue their professional development.

This posting will be open until December 20, 2021. To apply for this position, please write a cover letter that includes three story pitches and provide us with a copy or link to your C.V. that includes samples of published writing and editing work. RedPoint is committed to creating an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. In your cover letter please note the skills, experience and attributes you have that will help us in those efforts. We will be happy to work with applicants requesting accommodations at any stage of the hiring process.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team. Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted directly.

Click here to apply for this job.