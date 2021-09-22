Paul First Nation Health Services is seeking a full time Health Director

Employment Opportunity
Open Competition Date: September 15, 2021 ● Closing Competition Date: September 29, 2021
The Paul First Nation Health Services is now accepting resumes for the following full-time position:
Health Director
The Paul First Nation (PFN) is located 67 kilometers west of the City of Edmonton, Alberta. The PFN manages and administers its program operations and administration within a First Nation Governing structure. PFN is currently seeking a self-motivated, experienced individual to fulfill the full-time position of Health Director for the Nation, this position will contribute to the on-going development of a beneficial and effective Health program structure for the PFN.
JOB OVERVIEW
The Health Director, under the direction and supervision of the Paul First Nation (PFN) Executive Director, is primarily responsible for providing senior management functions and is responsible to provide effective planning and coordination of the health services and programs.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILTIES
This is a full-time professional position requiring the Health Director to execute the following summarized [but not limited] duties and responsibilities in a manner that is consistent and cognizant to the mandate of the health department and requires effective and efficient senior management oversight.
- Provides senior management financial budget planning, monitoring and implementation
- Provides senior management program and service delivery mandates
- Provides senior management business and operational planning
- Manages multi-disciplinary team environment
- Manages, coordinates and facilitates effective relationships with key external partners
- Provides senior management reporting to the PFN Executive Director and the PFN Chief and Council
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree or certification in Health Public Services
- Bachelor’s Degree in Administration or equivalent
- Extensive experience in health programs, services, supports and mandated functions
- Knowledge and experience of AHS / FNIHB Health programs and services
- Extensive knowledge on FNIHB Funding Agreements and mandates
- Knowledge of Health Canada Reporting Authorities and Guiding Principles
- Computer skills and knowledge of office software packages
- Knowledge and / or understanding of Paul First Nation community, culture and traditions
Salary will commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Applicants will be screened based on qualifications; only qualified applicants will be interviewed.
Please submit your resume, three (3) letters of Reference, vulnerable (criminal record) check, CWIS check, along with a covering letter by September 29, 2021 attention to:
Wanda Arcand-Whitford,
Appointed Recipient Advisor, Paul First Nation
P.O. Box 459, Duffield, Alberta T0E 0N0. Please send via email at: [email protected]
