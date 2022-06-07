June 19: Live concert “Empowering our Youth” kicks off National Indigenous Peoples Week Edmonton

(ANNews) – A very special live concert will be held in Edmonton on June 19 to kick off the city’s National Indigenous Week and focus attention on “Empowering our Youth.”

The concert will be held at the Orange Hub Theatre in Edmonton (10045 – 156 Street) and is sponsored by the Red Road Healing Society West, as well as Pte Oyate Family Resource Network with participation from the Edmonton Elks.

The festivities will kick off at noon (doors open at 11 am) and the fun will continue until 7 pm.

Opening remarks will be offered by Joanne Lethbridge-Pompana, Director of the Red Road Healing Society. Master of ceremonies Darrell Brertton will host the evening which will feature performers and musical talent such as: Alberta’s Metis Country Queen Singer, Jennifer Winandy, Metis Dancers, Iron Warriors (BUNJIE), internationally acclaimed Hoop Dancer Dallas Arcand Jr, Jingle Dress Performance, Errol Quin, Donald Morin, and others.

General admission is $20 per person and there will be a special door prize: a pair of tickets for the June 24 Garth Brooks concert. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite, Red Road Healing Society Office, and at the door Cash Only. For more information call 780-471-3220 or 780-782-1758.

During the concert there will be 8 vendor booths in the Main Foyer where you can purchase jewellery and other Indigenous arts and crafts. There will also be an Edmonton Elks booth from 11 am to 3 pm where you can meet and greet team members and get your favourite player’s autograph.

Here is the schedule of events:

Noon, Opening Remarks Director of Red Road Healing Society Joanne Lethbridge-Pompana, Lawyer Mediator

Master of ceremonies Darrell Brertton

12:20 pm Honouring Traditional Song for the Youth (Edmonton)

12:30 pm Honouring Late Cliff Pompana and missing indigenous women (Honor song)

12:45 pm Metis dancers (Edmonton)

1:00 pm Jingle Dress Dancer, performance (TBA)

1:20 pm 10-minute Intermission

1:30 pm Kelly Sam’s Traditional Country Performer (Edmonton)

2:00 pm Donald Morin, Actor, Writer (Edmonton)

2:30 pm Youth Ukraine Dance Group (Edmonton)

3:17 pm Iron Warriors, (BUNJIE) Old Country (Edmonton)

4:00 pm Jennifer Winandy, Alberta’s Metis Queen Country Singer (Edmonton)

4:30 pm Supper Break 30 Minutes

5:00 pm Internationally renowned: Dallas Arcand, J.R Hoop Dancer, Flute Player (Calgary)

5:32 pm Errol Quin, Alternative Rock (Edmonton)

6:10 pm Fashion Show, By: Nipiy iskwew designs (Edmonton)

6:50 pm Closing Remarks from Founder Joanne Lethbridge-Pompana, Director,Lawyer, Mediator

7:10 pm Door Prize Draw, Tickets for Garth Brooks Concert Friday’s June 24 Show