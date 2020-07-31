Job opening with Heritage Family Services: Child and Youth Workers, Team Leaders

Child and Youth Workers, Team Leaders

Relationships are the medium of all human endeavor.

Attachment instincts are at work first as a mechanism of survival, and later in maturity, as a mechanism of potential. At Heritage Family Services we are building an attachment village by recognizing that our staff are not islands unto themselves, but exist best in groups that inspire joy, provide belonging, loyalty and accountability for shared ideals. We are the interconnected web that supports individual human potential. In this way we take the learnings of attachment theory directed towards children, and apply it to our entire organization.

Our relationships are the essential foundation for our growth and learning as an organization and the key to success that has enabled us to expand our programs throughout central Alberta.

Are you an experienced Child and Youth Worker ready to explore the next chapter in your career? Are you new to the field and looking for an organization to build a career with?

If you love work with young people and want to join a group of like-minded colleagues who seek out, feed, nurture, support and encourage meaningful relationships, then come join us.

Be part of an attachment village that honours original culture.

Develop your skills in Therapeutic Crisis Intervention, Non-Violent Intervention, and attachment interventions with the support of a dedicated clinical team.

Join a values-led, evidence informed agency supported by international peers through CARE at Cornell University.

Advance to supervisory, clinical, Indigenous programming, program development, leadership and training roles.

Child and Youth Workers operate in small teams in our group home programs, providing crisis intervention, assessment and skills development through the development and nurturing of positive relationships. Roles are available in Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House, Ponoka, Lacombe and Wetaskiwin on a permanent and relief basis across all shift patterns.

For a full list of our available please see the Careers section of our website. (http://www.heritagefamilyservices.com/careers.html)

Come talk with us at an information session and have your CV screened on site.

Please register your attendance by emailing [email protected] so we can manage the event within public health regulations.

Tuesday, August 11th 12:30 pm or 6:30 pm, Cambridge Hotel

Wednesday, August 19th 12:30 pm or 6:30 pm, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday, September 3rd 12:30 pm or 6:30 pm, Cambridge Hotel