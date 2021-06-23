Jason Carter creates commemorative symbols for Indigenous Veterans’ grave markers

(June 2021) – The Last Post Fund (LPF) has collaborated with Cree artist Jason Carter on the production of a series of symbols to be inscribed on tombstones placed through the Last Post Fund Indigenous Veterans Initiative (IVI).

The Fund is honoured to be collaborating with Carter, one of Canada’s most exciting and accomplished contemporary Indigenous visual artists, celebrated for both his paintings and his carvings. Jason Carter is an Alberta-based visual artist and is a member of the Little Red River Cree Nation. To learn more about Jason Carter’s work: www.jasoncarter.ca

Offering Indigenous Veteran’s families a choice of symbols allows the Last Post Fund to provide a culturally respectful Initiative. While families have the choice of requesting their own culturally relevant symbol, they often turn to the Fund to provide them with designs they can choose from.

Jason Carter has provided the LPF with seven designs that can be used in perpetuity. These seven designs are a visual representation of the Seven Sacred Teachings, also known as the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

If you know of an Indigenous Veteran missing a grave marker or would like to collaborate with the Last Post Fund on researching the Veterans in your community missing a grave marker, please do not hesitate to contact Maria Trujillo, Indigenous Project Coordinator at the Last Post Fund by email: [email protected] or by phone: 1-800-465-7113 ext. 222.