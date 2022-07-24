Important information for people traveling to Maskwacis or Lac Ste. Anne for Papal Events

(ANNews) – Walking Together: Pope Francis Canada 2022 has issued this important transport information for people planning to travel to Maskwacis or Lac Ste. Anne for the Papal Events this week.

As Alberta prepares to welcome the Holy Father on Sunday July 24 for his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope, the Papal Visit team wants to ensure those traveling to Maskwacis and Lac Ste. Anne are aware of how to access these sites.

While there are reserved areas largely for survivors and Indigenous partners, there will be “open seating” locations (no ticket required) at both venues for those who may wish to attend either event.

The Papal Visit Team offers these key reminders for both venues:

Elders, Survivors and those accompanying them must be treated with dignity, care and respect. Please make every effort to support those who may have a challenging physical journey but also an emotionally difficult one. Mental wellness, cultural and spiritual support teams will be available onsite.

If you’re traveling by car, you’ll need to use a Park-and-Ride location to leave your car close to the site and then board a shuttle bus.

If your group has a bus already booked for travel, you will still need to stop by a Park-and-Ride location for security screening and bus accreditation before continuing on your bus to your final destination.

Guests are asked to register (for themselves and if needed for their traveling companions) in advance for the Park-and-Ride that is most convenient. This will help keep everyone moving as quickly as possible.

No private cars will be allowed on site, only official secure group buses and official secure shuttle buses.

All participants are encouraged to bring water and snacks in a small bag.

Be prepared for the weather. As appropriate, bring sunscreen, a raincoat, etc.

Site specific information for Maskwacis (Monday, July 25, 2022)

All participants must arrive at a Park-and-Ride meeting spot very early: between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Arrivals after 7:00 a.m. are unlikely to get to the site in

to the large volumes of attendees anticipated.

There are 4 Park-and-Ride locations to choose from. Please register online here for the site that is most convenient:

Reynolds Alberta Museum Wetaskiwin Agricultural Society

Edmonton International Speedway Ponoka Stampede Grounds

Site specific information for Lac Ste. Anne (Tuesday, July 26, 2022)

All participants must arrive at a Park-and-Ride meeting spot between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Arrivals after 2:00 p.m. are unlikely to get to the site in time for the event due to the large volumes of attendees anticipated.

There are six Park-and-Ride locations to choose from. Please register online here for the site that is most convenient:

Langford Park

Villeneuve Airport (* Vehicles must be picked up by midnight or they’ll be towed *)

Mayerthorpe Airport (* Vehicles must be picked up by midnight or they’ll be towed *)

Lafarge Gravel Pit

Highway 633

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation

“We look forward to welcoming all participants for the important events taking place at Maskwacis, Lac Ste. Anne and all papal visit host locations,” concludes the Papal Visit Team.