First Nations Health Consortium is hiring: Regional Service Coordinators in Wabasca

Now Hiring –Regional Service Coordinators – Wabasca

Reporting to a Team Lead

(Full Time Term to March 31, 2022)

The First Nations Health Consortium Ltd. of Alberta (FNHC) is hiring for the position of Regional Service Coordinator. This position would be best suited to individuals who have a background in health, nursing, social work and education, or a combination of education and relevant experience, strong client service coordination skills, including work with First Nations organizations and communities. This recruitment will be positioned in Wabasca. This position is available on a term basis to March 31, 2022 but may be extended.

Working to uphold Jordan’s Principle, the Consortium provides a ‘service coordination’ role in Alberta for all First Nation children living on or off reserve and serves as the link between any First Nation child and the service or program need for the child.

Summary of Key Responsibilities

The Regional Service Coordinator will work with First Nations children and their families living on and off reserve. Working in a collaborative manner – identify the needs of the child and determine, in an expedited manner, how to meet those needs leaning on service professionals in the health, social and education fields as well as other community resources; initiating required needs assessments; service planning; coordination and ongoing monitoring for First Nations (FN) children and their families. Strong communication and presentation skills are required. Also requires demonstrated self-motivation and the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Data collection is also a key expectation in this role. You will be required to input statistical information accurately and efficiently into a database. Data is rigorously evaluated and all Regional Service Coordinators are expected to ensure the quality, consistency and integrity of all data collection.

Minimum Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Health Sciences, Social Work, or other related field.

Licenses to work in Alberta as determined by the appropriate professional regulatory body

Significant experience working with First Nations communities with demonstrated cultural knowledge and competencies

Proven track record in carrying out service coordination, with service coordination in First Nations communities being an asset

Ability to speak Cree is an asset

Driver’s License, Criminal Record Check, Child Welfare Check and Vulnerable Sector Check required

Double Covid-19 vaccination required

Closing Date: This posting will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.

Please submit resume to the attention of Glenda Galger, HR Administrator, First Nations Health Consortium, by fax (587) 391-1362 or via Indeed.

NOTE: From those selected for consideration, three references are required with at least two being current/previous supervisors. Applicants are thanked in advance for their interest however only those selected for consideration/interview will be contacted.