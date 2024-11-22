Feature artist for August 2024: Neepin Auger

(ANNews) – The stunning art on the cover of the August edition of Alberta Native News is by Neepin Auger. It was part of a beautiful exhibit at the BMO Centre as part of the 2024 Calgary Stampede this summer.

Neepin is a Cree artist and educator. Originally from the Bigstone Cree Nation in Northern Alberta, Neepin has been painting for over twenty years, having studied under her father, Dr. Dale Auger, a renowned Indigenous artist and a member of the Western Showcase Hall of Fame.

Neepin graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree from Mount Royal University, a Master in Education Degree from the University of Calgary and is now a High School Vice Principal. She is also mother to one daughter, whom she believes is her greatest masterpiece. Neepin is also an author and illustrator of the following children’s books: Discovering Animals, Discovering Numbers, Discovering People, and Discovering Words.

The acclaimed artist is well known for being both a talented narrator in print and in paint. Creating stunningly beautiful works of art that brilliantly illustrate both the artist’s heritage as well as elements of this storied landscape, Neepin brings forth striking silhouettes set aglow in colour and contrast.

Utilizing a dramatic and dynamic colour palette, Neepin’s energetic pieces are a magnificent representation of elevated simplicity, impactful design and the timelessness of culture and family. Employing a minimalistic dialogue, the artist’s strong use of line and form lend definition to works that present plentiful tableaus bursting with soulfulness.

Neepin’s lively works are visual song pieces; melodies in paint that both soothe and delight the senses, bringing to life fables, legends, and tradition. The artist’s work is truly timeless and like the subject matter depicted, remains steeped in magic.

Neepin Auger’s art is on permanent display at the BMO Centre in Calgary. It can also be seen Gibson Fine Art. Her colourful children’s board books Discovering Words, Discovering Animals, Discovering People, Discovering Numbers are available in Cree, English and French from Amazon, Indigo and other places where books are sold.

Neepin was previously featured on the August 2023 cover and on the September 2021 cover of Alberta Native News.