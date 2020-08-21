Employment Opportunity: Indigenous Initiatives Lead

(1.0 – FTE – Full Time) – Salary Range: $52,000 – $59,000

The Edmonton Heritage Council is currently recruiting for a brand-new full-time role. The Indigenous Initiatives Lead, reporting to the Programs and Partnerships Manager will support EHC in its goal of supporting Indigenous peoples in revitalizing and participating in cultural practice that connects to their ancestors, the land, and living traditions.

They will lead EHC’s activities to support and build relationships with Indigenous leaders in cultural work, developing partnerships within the heritage sector, and in developing and delivering Indigenous heritage projects.

Qualifications include:

Knowledge and understanding of the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada; strong communication skills; Project Management experience.

Key responsibilities include:

Community Outreach; Indigenous Program and Project Development; Inter-Program Coordination; Administration.

Interested candidates, please email resume and cover letter as a single PDF attachment by September 10, 2020 to:

Danielle Dolgoy, Programs and Partnerships Manager

Email: [email protected]

Full job posting at edmontonheritage.ca/opportunities

We are an equal opportunity employer.

EHC encourages diversity and welcomes applications from all qualified individuals.

We thank all applicants in advance, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.