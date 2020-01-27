Celebrate Flying Canoë Volant in Edmonton: January 30 – February 1, 2020

(Edmonton) – Join one of Edmonton’s great winter festivals! The Centre Communautaire d’Edmonton/La Cité Francophone is proud to announce that Flying Canoë Volant will be held over the course of three nights on January 30 – 31 and February 1, 2020! Three evenings at La Cité Francophone, Rutherford School and Mill Creek Ravine to find your inner voyager under the full moon!

The enchanting illuminated journey from urban landscapes to winter trails, will set the tone for this unique and free family adventure. The festival invites all Edmontonians to embrace the cold, venture out and discover the beauty of the lights and stories that await them on a magical winter night in the heart of Francophonie in Edmonton!

The Flying Canoe Volant is a creative, interactive, and cultural event that celebrates local history and everything that is great about a long winter’s night.

Loosely based on the legend of the Flying Canoe, and on French-Canadian, First Nation, and Métis traditions, the Flying Canoe Volant invites you for a nighttime adventure in Edmonton’s French Quarter and along the illuminated trails of the Mill Creek Ravine.

Extending from the Mill Creek Ravine to La Cité francophone, this large-scale community offers something for everyone. In the ravine, you’ll step into a magical surrounding as you encounter artistic lighting installations and engage in Métis jigs/reels, bannock making, storytelling, drumming, and conversation. Emerging from the ravine, hop on a horse-drawn carriage towards La Cité francophone. On the way, a community stage, snacks and snow carvings await at Rutherford School.

Finish off the night in celebration at La Cité francophone with bilingual musical performances in the cabaret, children’s activities, multi-disciplinary Aboriginal artist representations, a winter patio, outdoor DJ and a snow slide.

The festival features special programs for schools as well as a special corporate challenge Canadian Triathlon event. The race consists of three events: racing a canoe down a ski hill, a two person bucksaw, and axe throwing. The top four teams will move on to the final and the fastest team will be Flying Canoe Races champions!

Come join the fun. Visit flyingcanoevolunt.ca for additional information.