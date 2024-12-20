Art Gallery of Alberta appoints new TD Curator of Indigenous Creativity

Edmonton, AB – The Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) has announced Alaynee Goodwill-Littlechild as the new TD Curator of Indigenous Creativity. This role strengthens Indigenous voices in the arts, fosters belonging, and celebrates the past, present, and future of Indigenous creativity.

Supported by TD’s Ready Commitment, this position enhances exhibition development, collections acquisitions, public programming, and community engagement with artists and organizations across Canada. It underscores TD’s dedication to arts and culture that reflects diverse voices.

“This initiative amplifies Indigenous knowledge as both rooted in history and essential to our future,” says Catherine Crowston, AGA Executive Director and Chief Curator. “TD’s multi-year funding demonstrates leadership in the sustained support of our country’s art organizations as they strive to make transformative change.”

With over 20 years of experience, Alaynee Goodwill-Littlechild is celebrated for integrating Indigenous perspectives in community outreach, arts programming, and collaborations with artists and cultural groups both in and around Edmonton. Her creative practice spans beadwork, quillwork, parfleche painting, and ledger art, with her work featured in national and international exhibitions and special events.

“I’m honoured to step into this role,” says Alaynee. “I am committed to sharing, preserving, and uplifting Indigenous creativity in collaboration with TD and the AGA. Together, we advance this vital work.”