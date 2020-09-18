APTN is seeking new board members

Are you looking for an opportunity to guide, shape and influence the world leader in Indigenous media? Would you consider bringing your skills to a national board level? APTN is seeking applicants to serve on its board of directors.

Apply to join a committed, diverse and talented team on APTN’s policy governance board, drawn from a wide variety of personal and professional backgrounds and Indigenous traditions.

Our board is looking forward to the challenges of changing and expanding the operation of a modern news and multi-platform network in an increasingly technological world while still remaining true to our mission to “Share our Peoples’ journey, celebrate our cultures, inspire our children and honour the wisdom of our Elders.”

ABOUT APTN

Offering a truly unique perspective for all Canadians, APTN shares Indigenous stories, cultures and communities through award-winning programming that is genuine, inspiring, engaging and above all entertaining.

The network broadcasts more than 80% Canadian content through three regional channels – APTN w, APTN e and APTN n – and its national channel APTN hd. Programming is broadcast with 56% offered in English, 16% in French and 28% in Indigenous languages. We partner with independent and member producers to create and broadcast original content reflecting the diversity and growing capacity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. Our investigative reporting and daily news broadcast increasingly place Indigenous perspectives and concerns on the broader public agenda.

APTN began over 25 years ago as Television Northern Canada and expanded to a national television network giving Indigenous perspectives a home on the airwaves. When APTN launched in 1999, it became the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world and is still Canada’s only independent national Indigenous broadcaster. Today we are poised again for growth and change. We are looking for the leaders who will travel with us in this next chapter of our journey.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNANCE

APTN is governed by a volunteer board of directors representing all regions of Canada. The governance board is responsible for the oversight of APTN and sets policy and direction while guiding the organization to fulfill its mission, mandate and vision, remaining a true reflection of Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

The board supports the network to remain a trusted and effective outlet for Indigenous content, while contributing to a greater national understanding of Indigenous Peoples’ issues and perspectives.

REQUIREMENTS

We seek members to contribute some of the following capacities on our board:

Finance;

Legal;

Representation from Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Canada;

Elder or Knowledge Keeper;

Youth Perspective;

First Nations, Inuit or Métis Perspective;

Broadcast Industry;

Corporate Experience;

Traditional Knowledge and Values;

Television or Film Production Experience;

Indigenous-Language Speaker;

Regulatory Experience;

News/Journalism.

These areas of expertise balance the values of the organization, ensure cultural and geographical representation and identify skills that will assist in expanding APTN’s presence in the ever-evolving media environment. Past experience on a board of directors, while not necessary, will be beneficial.

LANGUAGE

The board communicates mostly in English and each meeting involves the substantial reading of reports.

CONDITIONS

Term(s) of Office: Directors will be elected for up to a three-year term and may sit for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

TIME COMMITMENT

The board of directors meet at least four times per year typically in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Additional meetings may be by teleconference and directors are expected to participate in one or two board committees which meet by phone or at board meetings.

EXPENSES

Travel and accommodations for meetings are arranged and covered by APTN.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested in serving on the APTN Board of Directors, you will need to complete an online application form and upload the following documents. Please prepare your files before completing the online application:

Cover letter (maximum of two pages) that addresses your interest in sitting on the board, the skills or areas of expertise you can contribute and eligibility;

Resume;

BackCheck Forms (Service Order Form|Consent Form A) to verify criminal record and bankruptcy status (download a blank form);

Letter(s) of support (maximum of two) which include complete contact information of your references;

Proof of residency (driver’s licence or similar legal document);

Proof of Indigenous ancestry (if applicable).

Please reference file #BDA – 20-1 in your cover letter.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

October 9, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. CT

As part of APTN’s mission and mandate to promote and provide opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, and in accordance with relevant legislation, preference will be given to Indigenous candidates.

APTN Board of Directors Application Form