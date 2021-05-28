Alberta Ministry of Indigenous Relations is hiring: FT Executive Director of Metis Relations

(Edmonton) – The Alberta Ministry of Indigenous Relations has an opening for an Executive Director, Metis Relations.

Job Information

Job Title: Executive Director, Métis Relations

Job Requisition ID: 11564

Ministry: Indigenous Relations

Location: Edmonton

Full or Part-Time: Full Time

Hours of Work: 36.25

Regular/Temporary: Ongoing

Scope: Open Competition

Closing Date: June 4, 2021

About Us

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations works with Indigenous communities, the federal government, industry, and other stakeholders to promote social and economic opportunities to enhance the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Alberta. We lead the development of government-wide policies, strategies, and partnerships with Indigenous organizations, governments, and industry to support strong, vibrant Indigenous communities and people who fully participate in a prosperous, competitive and diverse Alberta.

For further information, visit the ministry website: https://www.alberta.ca/indigenous-relations.aspx

The Government of Alberta is committed to a diverse and inclusive public service that reflects the population we serve to best meet the needs of Albertans. Consider joining a team where diversity, inclusion and innovation are valued and supported. For more information on diversity and inclusion, please visit: https://www.alberta.ca/diversity-inclusion-policy.aspx .

Role

You will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to develop and implement plans, programs and agreements that enhance the socio-economic well-being of Métis people within Alberta. This role will challenge you to model leading best practices that generate fresh perspectives and new opportunities to oversee and deliver related policies, services and initiatives. A strategic leader, you will be accountable for the negotiations and implementation of formal agreements. You will ensure Métis perspective is represented as you lead cross ministry initiatives and you will be responsible for the oversight of both the Métis Lands Settlements Registry and the Métis Settlements Appeal Tribunal. As an accomplished collaborator, you will build and maintain successful relationships and linkages with internal and external government stakeholders, communities, and other related associations and organizations. Your excellent communication skills will ensure that you provide sound advice, consultation and recommendations to senior leadership.

Qualifications

A proven strategic leader, your background includes extensive senior management experience managing teams in a complex and dynamic environment. Experience working with Indigenous communities, associations, and organizations and solid understanding of indigenous issues, with a focus on Métis issues and relations are essential. You have exceptional strengths in collaboration, stakeholder engagement, negotiations, strategic planning, and financial management. Your demonstrated skills managing sensitive political situations will ensure your ability to develop solid relationships in this role. In-depth knowledge of provincial and federal government priorities, policies, operations and programs and Métis communities, governance, interests, culture, protocol are assets. The ability to respect and understand multiple perspectives, cultural values and views will also enable your success in this role. A degree in a related field is preferred.

Please see the attached Position Profile for more information on position responsibilities.

Salary

$125,318 – $164,691 ($4,801.47 – $6,310.03 bi-weekly)

Notes

Final candidates will be required to undergo a security screening. This competition may be used to fill current and future vacancies across government.

How to Apply

Click on the “Apply Now” button. Applicants are advised to provide information that clearly and concisely demonstrates how their qualifications meet the advertised requirements, including education, experience and relevant examples of required competencies.

Closing Statement

We thank all applicants for their interest. All applications will be reviewed to determine which candidates’ qualifications most closely match the advertised requirements. Only individuals selected for interviews will be contacted.

If you require any further information on this job posting, please contact Executive Search by Phone: (780) 408-8460 or e-mail: [email protected]